Teamson Home Cascading Bowls & Stacked Stones LED Outdoor Water Fountain, Brown

Experience spa-like tranquillity right in your backyard with the Teamson Home Cascading Bowls & Stacked Stones Outdoor Water Fountain. This 3-layered faux stone garden fountain is made from durable rust-resistant polyresin and comes with a pump and three built-in LED lights that glow beneath the trickling water. Whether it is a focal point in your landscaping, or a decorative addition to your porch, patio, pergola, or outdoor kitchen, this fountain creates a calming, soothing sound and a relaxing ambiance. DIMENSIONS: 39.4 x 38.7 x 84.5 (cm)