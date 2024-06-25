OHS Freestanding Kitchen Roll Paper Towel Holder Non Slip - Black

Our wire kitchen roll holder is a practical and stylish addition to any kitchen. Crafted from durable wire, this roll holder is designed to securely hold your kitchen roll in place, preventing unruly rolls and ensuring easy access whenever you need it. Its sleek and minimalist design seamlessly blends with any kitchen decor, adding a touch of elegance to your countertop. With its compact size, this wire kitchen roll holder is perfect for small kitchens or limited countertop space. Say goodbye to messy and unorganized kitchen rolls with our Wire Kitchen Roll Holder, a must-have accessory for every home chef. Size: H29 x W13.5cm.