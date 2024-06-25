Cute Power Couple Anniversary Card For Parents

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Lucy Marie Design. Wish your parents a happy anniversary with this cute King & Queen of hearts anniversary card. 'The ultimate power couple! Happy anniversary mum & dad.' Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.