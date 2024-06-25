Cute Gin & Tonic Anniversary Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Charly Clements.

This fun and bright anniversary card is perfect to send your loved one who also enjoys a crisp G&T!

'You're the gin to my tonic.'

Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.