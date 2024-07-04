Cute Cat Bride & Groom Wedding Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Wren & Wilson. Send this super cute wedding card to congratulate the happy couple on their wedding day. 'Congratulations on your wedding day!' Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.