Cute Chicken Anniversary Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like AbiGoLucky. Send this clucking cute anniversary to your partner to commemorate your special day! 'I clucking love you.' Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.