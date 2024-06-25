Cute Ding Dong Wedding Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Stoats & Weasels. The vibrant design of the typographic wed-ding-dong just married card is perfect for modern newlyweds on their wedding day! 'Wed ding dong.' Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.