Funny Would Marry Again Anniversary Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Jade Muat-Dodd. Give your loved one a great review with this funny anniversary card that lets them know how much you're enjoying married life. '10/10 would marry again.' Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.