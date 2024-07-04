Cute 30th Cheers Anniversary Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Little Red Cherry. Send anniversary wishes with this 'Cheers to 30 years' card featuring a popping cork champagne bottle. 'Cheers to 30 years.' Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.