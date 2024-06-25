Cute One Whole Year Anniversary Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like GL Ink. Send your loved one this cute commemorative anniversary card to celebrate your first anniversary! 'One whole year.' Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.