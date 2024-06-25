Funny Dog Anniversary Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Studio Boketto.

A funny and cute anniversary card for the one you love more than the dog (almost).

'I love you more than the dog (almost).'

Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.