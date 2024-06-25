Funny Planning Checklist Wedding Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Veronica Dearly. This simple black and white sharpie style checklist wedding card is the perfect way to let the happy couple know what they are getting themselves into! 'Wedding planning checklist. Unfathomable expense. Endless decisions. Family politics. A lifetime of true love.' Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.