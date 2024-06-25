Cute Rings Wedding Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Design By Day. Send some wedding day love with cute Mrs & Mrs wedding rings card! 'To the happy couple. Congratulations!' Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.