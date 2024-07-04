Funny 10 Year Anniversary Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Poppy Lane.

Send your partner this hilariously accurate anniversary card to celebrate a whole 10 years of being together.

'10 years and we are still tolerating each other.'

Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.