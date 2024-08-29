Marketplace.
image 1 of Navir Spyscope Periscope - Red
image 1 of Navir Spyscope Periscope - Redimage 2 of Navir Spyscope Periscope - Redimage 3 of Navir Spyscope Periscope - Redimage 4 of Navir Spyscope Periscope - Red

Navir Spyscope Periscope - Red

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£24.99

£24.99/each

Navir Spyscope Periscope - Red
This Spyscope comprises a telescopic tube and two mirrors, so it allows observation of a position from which the direct view was impossible. The tube expands 16 cm from a closed height of 32 cm, making its height 48cm. Suits ages 5 years plus. Closed dimensions 12.2 x 7.5 x 32 cm.
It has a telescopic tube with 2 mirrorsThe tubes height is 32cm and it expands to 48cmSuits ages 5 years plus

View all Discovery & Science

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here