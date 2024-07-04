Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Roy Outdoor Up & Down Wall Light with PIR Sensor, Anthracite
image 1 of BHS Roy Outdoor Up & Down Wall Light with PIR Sensor, Anthraciteimage 2 of BHS Roy Outdoor Up & Down Wall Light with PIR Sensor, Anthraciteimage 3 of BHS Roy Outdoor Up & Down Wall Light with PIR Sensor, Anthraciteimage 4 of BHS Roy Outdoor Up & Down Wall Light with PIR Sensor, Anthraciteimage 5 of BHS Roy Outdoor Up & Down Wall Light with PIR Sensor, Anthracite

BHS Roy Outdoor Up & Down Wall Light with PIR Sensor, Anthracite

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£32.00

£32.00/each

BHS Roy Outdoor Up & Down Wall Light with PIR Sensor, Anthracite
Upgrade your security with the Roy Carbon Fibre Up & Down Wall Light with PIR in anthracite. Featuring clear tempered glass and corrosion-resistant construction, this IP44-rated light offers motion detection for enhanced safety and contemporary elegance.
Features a PIR motion sensorTempered glass and carbon fibre bodyCreates an up and down lighting effect

View all Garden Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here