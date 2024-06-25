Benromach Organic Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70cl

Benromach

Part of the Benromach Contrasts range for it’s distinctly different profile. The world’s first certified organic single malt whisky since 2006, UK Soil Association accredited from start to finish. Sweet vanilla and malty mix with soft pepper and butterscotch, banana, coffee and cocoa flavours. A long finish with aniseed and cocoa powder.

Organic Malted barley Aged in 100% virgin American Oak casks The world’s first certified organic single malt whisky