Encore Dog Pouch MP 4x(5x100g) Meat Selection in Jelly

OUR PHILOSOPHY At Encore we believe that our pets deserve better, healthier food that tastes great. Every tin, pouch and tray is filled with 100% natural ingredients and more real meat, to keep your dog healthy and happy. We pride ourselves on the quality of our ingredients that your pet will love. QUALITY WITHOUT COMPROMISE Each recipe is made to the highest quality standards, so when you buy Encore, you know your pets are getting the very best Don't just take our word for it... This is an absolute winner! Every time! Smell the chicken. Molly is one fussy eater. At last I have found the one item guaranteed to make her feed. Does exactly what it says on the tin. The main thing is there is no waste. All finished, can see ones face in her bowl afterwards. Keep up the great idea! Ava is obsessed with the chicken in broth selection, and she absolutely loves dinner times whereas before (when feeding her a cheaper, more popular dog food) she wasn’t bothered by dinner time. It smells lovely and she usually has a nicer meal than her human parents! It’s great that you can see all the ingredients like the chicken and chunks of tuna as well as the vegetables too! Good value and my dog likes it. I wanted to feed my dog as natural diet as I could (he won't eat 'raw' diets) and he doesn't like the trays of 'natural' food from other brands, as they are all 'mush'- but with this, you can see exactly what food is in the can and my fussy dog much prefers the 'flakes' of chicken that you get in this. - Natural, high protein ingredients that your pet will love. Suitable for all adult and senior dog breeds - 55% real meat with no unnecessary cereals, fillers or preservatives. - Natural source of high-quality omega 6 to support healthy skin and a shiny coat - Wet dog food in jelly is perfect on its own or mix with any dry dog food for a complete and balanced diet - Pack contains 2x Chicken Breast, 2x Chicken Breast with Ham & Vegetables, 1x Chicken Breast with Beef & Vegetables - Sustainable, recyclable packaging, our metal tins and cardboard packaging can be fully recycled

Pack size: 350g

Ingredients

ENC9232 (Chicken Breast 55%, Rice Flour, Vegetable Gelling Agent.), ENC9234 (Chicken Breast 45%, Ham 10%, Pumpkin 3%, Carrot 3%, Peas 3%, Rice Flour, Vegetable Gelling Agent.), ENC9241 (Chicken Breast 45%, Beef 10%, Pumpkin 3%, Carrot 3%, Peas 3%, Rice Flour, Vegetable Gelling Agent.)

Allergy Information