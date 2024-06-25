Encore Dog Pouch MP 4x(5x100g) Chicken Selection in Broth

MPM Products Ltd

OUR PHILOSOPHY At Encore we believe that our pets deserve better, healthier food that tastes great. Every tin, pouch and tray is filled with 100% natural ingredients and more real meat, to keep your dog healthy and happy. We pride ourselves on the quality of our ingredients that your pet will love. QUALITY WITHOUT COMPROMISE Each recipe is made to the highest quality standards, so when you buy Encore, you know your pets are getting the very best Don't just take our word for it... This is an absolute winner! Every time! Smell the chicken. Molly is one fussy eater. At last I have found the one item guaranteed to make her feed. Does exactly what it says on the tin. The main thing is there is no waste. All finished, can see ones face in her bowl afterwards. Keep up the great idea! Ava is obsessed with the chicken in broth selection, and she absolutely loves dinner times whereas before (when feeding her a cheaper, more popular dog food) she wasn’t bothered by dinner time. It smells lovely and she usually has a nicer meal than her human parents! It’s great that you can see all the ingredients like the chicken and chunks of tuna as well as the vegetables too! Good value and my dog likes it. I wanted to feed my dog as natural diet as I could (he won't eat 'raw' diets) and he doesn't like the trays of 'natural' food from other brands, as they are all 'mush'- but with this, you can see exactly what food is in the can and my fussy dog much prefers the 'flakes' of chicken that you get in this. - 100% Natural, high protein wet dog food that your pet will love. Suitable for all adult and senior dog breeds - up to 75% real meat and no unnecessary cereals, fillers or preservatives. - Natural Omega-3 & 6 to support dogs heart, brain and eyes health. Omega-6 supports joint health and a shiny coat and skin - Complementary Wet dog food in broth gives added flavour, protein and hydration for your dog. Mix with any dry dog food for a complete and balanced diet - Pack contains 2x Chicken Breast, 2x Chicken Breast with Tuna Fillet & Vegetables,1x Chicken Breast with Salmon & Vegetables - Sustainable, recyclable packaging, our metal tins and cardboard packaging can be fully recycled

Pack size: 1250g

Ingredients

ENC9042 (Chicken Breast 75%, Chicken Broth, Rice.), ENC9043 (Chicken Breast 35%, Chicken Broth, Tuna Fillet 10%, Pumpkin 8%, Carrot 8%, Peas 8%, Rice.), ENC9044 (Chicken Breast 35%, Chicken Broth, Salmon 10%, Pumpkin 8%, Carrot 8%, Peas 8%, Rice.)

Allergy Information