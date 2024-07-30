Pawhut Wood Chicken Coop Hens Cage Poultry House with Nesting Boxes Run

Give your small pet a house which not only looks good, but makes them happy to call it their home. This fir wood pet house includes both an indoor and outdoor area, giving them private space and somewhere to catch fresh air. A handy nesting box gives you easy access to their eggs. A hinged roof and multiple doors means you can easily get inside to refill water and food. It's never been easier to care for your pets, as well as ensuring they've got somewhere great to stay. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size.