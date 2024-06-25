PawHut Cat Litter Box Enclosure with Adjustable Interior Wall White

This PawHut cat litter box furniture merges together a space for your pet, with space for you. It's formed of a bottom cupboard, with two shelves above. The cupboard comes with a removable wall to expand the two-part space if wanted. It also features a cut-out entrance for your cat to enter and leave easily by themselves. The structure of cat litter furniture is made from durable MDF, finished with two doors with metal handles and magnetic closures for easy access.