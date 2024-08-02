Vinsetto PU Leather Vibration Massage Office Chair with Heat, Brown

Work, made relaxing with this Vinsetto home office chair. Four nodes in the back - three massage modes and 3-level heat mode - soothe your body and keep it relaxed and calm. The included remote adjusts the massage, heat and time settings, so you are in complete control. Sink into the thick padding all over, with the faux leather upholstery making it super smooth to touch. Complete with wheels on the base to move easily.