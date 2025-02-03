Outsunny 2m x 3m Wall Mounted Pergola with Retractable Sun Shade

Be in control of how the sun shines around you. This Outsunny garden pergola comes with a retractable top canopy, so you can move it to any position you want. A powder coated steel frame for a sturdy structure, with the wall-less design creating an open and inviting atmosphere. 2 x 3m size means it is a spacious piece, ideal for bringing you and friends together. Set comes with four ground stakes, eight wall expansion screws and four ground expansion screws.

Sliding canopy cover for adjustable shade PAcoated polyester canopy protects from UV Made of powder coated steel strong and hard

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD