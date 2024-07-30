L-Shaped Desk Computer Workstation Gaming Desk 145 x 81 x 76cm Left

Attention to detail wins games, and trust that this ergonomic gaming desk is built to win. 'L' shape design gives more working space than your average table - room for two screens/monitors, keyboard, work/gaming essentials, whilst giving you plenty of freedom to work and play. The frame is made for metal for a solid base, supporting up to 50kg. Durable particle board table-top is covered in a textured finish for a standout look. Completed with two cable holes at the back.