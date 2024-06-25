Vinsetto Round PU leather Salon Beautician Stool Grey

This hairdressing chair from Vinsetto provides maximum comfort and freedom as you work, whether that be as a hairdresser, dentist, beautician or so forth. The swivel chair uses a steel frame for a solid structure, set to different height works for you. It is fitted with padded seat for comfort, PU leather which can be wiped clean. There are five castor wheels for easy movement, with a footrest for extra comfort. An easy way to move easily around clients and perfect that haircut or treatment.