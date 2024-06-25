HOMCOM Saddle Stool Adjustable Rolling Salon Chair for Massage White

Ensure you have the correct posture when working - wherever, thanks to this HOMCOM swivel chair. A steel base for balance and weight, the height is adjustable between 45cm and 57cm - sit at a position you want. Curved in shape, the padded seat allows you to sit comfortably whilst keeping you supported. Complete with five wheels to move around easily when seated.