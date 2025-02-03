HOMCOM Adjustable Swivel Salon Chair Padded Seat Back Brown

This saddle chair from HOMCOM allows you to sit at just the right height for whatever the task is at hand: painting, styling hair, massage and more. The five wheels allow you to move freely side-to-side, as your body moves naturally. The firm curved back and cushioned seat gives you the comfort needed for long sitting periods, with the steel frame offering full support. So take a seat and focus on your work with complete ease.

The stool's height is fully adjustable Suitable for hair salons beauty parlour Anti Slip wheels for safety purpose

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD