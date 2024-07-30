Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM PU Leather Saddle Stool w/ Moulded Padded Seat Blue
image 1 of HOMCOM PU Leather Saddle Stool w/ Moulded Padded Seat Blueimage 2 of HOMCOM PU Leather Saddle Stool w/ Moulded Padded Seat Blueimage 3 of HOMCOM PU Leather Saddle Stool w/ Moulded Padded Seat Blueimage 4 of HOMCOM PU Leather Saddle Stool w/ Moulded Padded Seat Blueimage 5 of HOMCOM PU Leather Saddle Stool w/ Moulded Padded Seat Blue

HOMCOM PU Leather Saddle Stool w/ Moulded Padded Seat Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£39.99

£39.99/each

HOMCOM PU Leather Saddle Stool w/ Moulded Padded Seat Blue
Ensure you have the correct posture when work in your saloon/tattoo parlour, or even at home, with this hairdressing chair from HOMCOM. A heavy metal base for balance and stability, the height is adjustable between 49cm and 61cm: set this stool to a level best for you. The moulded seat is padded, for comfort and posture support. Five wheels to move around easily whilst seated.
Made from heavy-duty steelAdjustable heightCurved in design for comfort

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here