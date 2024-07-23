HOMCOM PU Leather Saddle Stool w/ Moulded Padded Seat Pink

Ensure you have the correct posture when work in your saloon/tattoo parlour, or even at home, with this hairdressing chair from HOMCOM. A heavy metal base for balance and stability, the height is adjustable between 49cm and 61cm: set this stool to a level best for you. The moulded seat is padded, for comfort and posture support. Five wheels to move around easily whilst seated.