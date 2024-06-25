Teamson Kids Polka Dots Princess Baby Doll Twin Jogging Stroller Pink & Grey

Keep your child's dolls secure when on the go with the Olivia's Little World Twinkle Stars Princess Twin Doll Stroller. This colorful baby doll stroller is features a pink seat and canopy covered in white and gold stars to keep your little one's dolls and figurines protected from the elements while outdoors. The side-by-side twin design allows your child to carry two baby dolls at the same time. A large storage basket under the seat provides ample space for any bottles or other baby doll supplies to make playtime more convenient. The toy baby carrier's foldable construction allows for quick setup and easy storage when playtime is over to avoid a cluttered play area. Add this twin baby doll stroller to your child's toy collection alone or with other items from the Twinkle Star Princess collection to make playtime more magical. This durable stroller features a large front wheel for easy steering and is suitable for 16" to 18" dolls. Measuring just 23.62" x 25.59" x 19.29", this toy stroller keeps your child's dolls mobile without taking up too much space. The Olivia's Little World Twinkle Stars Princess Twin Baby Doll Stroller is recommended for children ages 3 years and older. For over 20 years, Olivia's Little World has been manufacturing products of the highest quality along with the best craftsmanship. We take pride in our expertly crafted high quality children's wooden furniture designs and strive to exceed all safety standards. We create beautiful pieces that encourage your child's imagination while seamlessly fitting into your home.