Teamson Home Portable Laptop Desk with Cushioned Bottom, Detachable LED Light & Mouse Pad, Brown/Grey

Teamson Home's Mac Lap Desk is the perfect solution for your on the go needs. This portable desk allows you to work on your laptop - anywhere! It's slanted cushioned bottom features a charcoal gray fabric with a strap handle. The surface includes a dark wood grain finish with black edges. The right side includes a mouse pad, and tablet slot while the left holds a detachable and adjustable LED light for your convenience. A lower ledge keeps your laptop or notebooks from sliding down. This all-in-one lap desk allows you to work from just about anywhere!