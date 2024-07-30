Marketplace.
image 1 of Teamson Home Portable Laptop Desk with Cushioned Bottom, Detachable LED Light & Mouse Pad, Brown/Grey
image 1 of Teamson Home Portable Laptop Desk with Cushioned Bottom, Detachable LED Light & Mouse Pad, Brown/Greyimage 2 of Teamson Home Portable Laptop Desk with Cushioned Bottom, Detachable LED Light & Mouse Pad, Brown/Greyimage 3 of Teamson Home Portable Laptop Desk with Cushioned Bottom, Detachable LED Light & Mouse Pad, Brown/Greyimage 4 of Teamson Home Portable Laptop Desk with Cushioned Bottom, Detachable LED Light & Mouse Pad, Brown/Greyimage 5 of Teamson Home Portable Laptop Desk with Cushioned Bottom, Detachable LED Light & Mouse Pad, Brown/Grey

Teamson Home Portable Laptop Desk with Cushioned Bottom, Detachable LED Light & Mouse Pad, Brown/Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£24.99

£24.99/each

Teamson Home Portable Laptop Desk with Cushioned Bottom, Detachable LED Light & Mouse Pad, Brown/Grey
Teamson Home's Mac Lap Desk is the perfect solution for your on the go needs. This portable desk allows you to work on your laptop - anywhere! It's slanted cushioned bottom features a charcoal gray fabric with a strap handle. The surface includes a dark wood grain finish with black edges. The right side includes a mouse pad, and tablet slot while the left holds a detachable and adjustable LED light for your convenience. A lower ledge keeps your laptop or notebooks from sliding down. This all-in-one lap desk allows you to work from just about anywhere!
Grey cushioned bottomDetachable LED LightSlot for your phone or tablet

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here