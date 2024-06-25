PawHut Raised Dog Bowls for Large Dogs Feeding Station, Grey

With these raised pet bowls from PawHut, large and older dogs can drink and eat comfortably. Bending down for food causes strain, which can lead to health problems in the future - this won't be an issue with this dog feeding station. It includes two stainless steel bowls for food and water, which are removable for cleaning. There's a hidden cabinet to keep pet supplies, so it's quick and easy to refill their bowls. Finished with a sleek design, it'll complement your living space perfectly.