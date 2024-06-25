Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Raised Dog Bowls for Large Dogs Feeding Station, Grey
image 1 of PawHut Raised Dog Bowls for Large Dogs Feeding Station, Greyimage 2 of PawHut Raised Dog Bowls for Large Dogs Feeding Station, Greyimage 3 of PawHut Raised Dog Bowls for Large Dogs Feeding Station, Greyimage 4 of PawHut Raised Dog Bowls for Large Dogs Feeding Station, Greyimage 5 of PawHut Raised Dog Bowls for Large Dogs Feeding Station, Grey

PawHut Raised Dog Bowls for Large Dogs Feeding Station, Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£44.99

£44.99/each

PawHut Raised Dog Bowls for Large Dogs Feeding Station, Grey
With these raised pet bowls from PawHut, large and older dogs can drink and eat comfortably. Bending down for food causes strain, which can lead to health problems in the future - this won't be an issue with this dog feeding station. It includes two stainless steel bowls for food and water, which are removable for cleaning. There's a hidden cabinet to keep pet supplies, so it's quick and easy to refill their bowls. Finished with a sleek design, it'll complement your living space perfectly.
Two removable stainless steel bowls for feedingCapacity of a single bowl is 2000mlRaised design helps your pets' posture

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here