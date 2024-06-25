Outsunny 9 x 6FT Galvanised Garden Storage Shed with Sliding Door

Keep your garden equipment and outdoor essentials locked away securely. Keep them in this Outsunny shed. Made from steel for a strong, tough structure, the open inside gives you plenty of space to store how you like - how about bringing in freestanding shelves for easy organisation? Comes with two doors, meaning this shed is easy to enter and leave, whenever.