PawHut TV Shape Cat Scratching Board with Catnip, for Indoor Cats, Brown

Transform your feline's playtime with the PawHut Cat Scratching Board! Shaped like a vintage TV with a screen cat hole and 4 TV buttons, this cat scratcher not only provides endless entertainment but also doubles as a cosy cat house. Made from corrugated cardboard, it includes catnip for extra fun. Suitable for cats under 3kg.