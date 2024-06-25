Marketplace.
PawHut Radio Shape Cat Scratching Board with Catnip, Natural Wood Finish

£33.99

£33.99/each

PawHut Radio Shape Cat Scratching Board with Catnip, Natural Wood Finish
Transform your kitty’s playtime with the PawHut Cat Scratching Board! Shaped like a vintage radio, this cat scratcher includes a fun cat door hole and three playful hide-and-seek openings. Made from corrugated cardboard, it doubles as a cosy cat house and comes with a catnip. Suitable for cats under 4kg, it's the purr-fect solution for scratching and lounging.
Unique radio shape: This cat scratching board features a charming radio shape with a cat door hole and three additional holes, great for your feline to play and meet their natural instincts.Includes catnip: Comes with 1 catnip to attract your kitty to the cat scratcher bed, providing hours of entertainment and scratching fun.Safe material: Made from corrugated cardboard, this cat scratch board offers a satisfying texture for your cat’s claws, promoting healthy scratching habits.

