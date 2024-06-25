PawHut Radio Shape Cat Scratching Board with Catnip, Natural Wood Finish

Transform your kitty’s playtime with the PawHut Cat Scratching Board! Shaped like a vintage radio, this cat scratcher includes a fun cat door hole and three playful hide-and-seek openings. Made from corrugated cardboard, it doubles as a cosy cat house and comes with a catnip. Suitable for cats under 4kg, it's the purr-fect solution for scratching and lounging.