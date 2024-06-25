PawHut Outdoor Feral Cat House Insulated w/ Openable Roof - Orange

Invest in your pet's happiness with our PawHut outdoor cat house. Crafted for cosiness, its foam insulation offers warmth, whilst the slanted asphalt roof shields from unpredictable weather – suitable for outdoors. With a middle panel entrance and a front door, feline friends can come and go as they please. Gift your pet a serene sanctuary, turning your outdoor space into a wonderful haven. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size