HOMCOM Electric Parasol Heater Infrared Quartz 2000W Umbrella mounted

This Outsunny hanging patio heater is a perfect choice for those winter days. Mounted on your existing umbrella parasol, it make use of your outdoor furniture through out the year. Using Infrared technology, you can have heat within a few minutes and give a great coverage area. Keep warm and still enjoy the outdoors with our parasol heater during those cold winter months. A great accessory to complete your outdoor surroundings.