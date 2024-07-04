Outsunny 2000W Hanging Halogen Heater for Garden, Patio, Outdoor

This Outsunny hanging patio heater is a great addition to your outdoor living space. The electric patio heater has a 2 in 1 function of a heater and a LED lamp to illuminate the area right underneath it. The outdoor electric heater comes complete with chains and hooks, enabling heater for gazebo to be adjusted in height if required. Great to have during the cooler summer evenings and during winter to enjoy your garden or patio.