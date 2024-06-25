PawHut 4PCs Cat Scratch Pad Reversible, Replacement for Cat Treadmill, 55 x 26cm

Unleash the fun with PawHut's 4-piece Cat Scratching Post! Designed as a versatile set for inside cat wheels or standalone use, it's a wonderful playground for your feline. Say goodbye to clawed furniture by offering a dedicated cat scratching board. Crafted from recyclable materials, it's the pet-friendly choice for playful paws. Suitable for cats up to 5kg, it's a must-have for every kitty's collection.