PawHut Small Animal Cage, Rabbit Guinea Pig Hutch, Pet Playhouse, Blue

Watch pets thrive in this PawHut cage-a wonderful home for small animals. A colourful safe haven, it's made with a cosy living area, protected by metal wire caging, keeping them safely inside and allowing air to flow through. Inside features a small platform with a food bowl, a water bottle, a ramp and a hay feeder, providing everything they need. Plus, there's a deep base, which collects dirt and debris, keeping their space clean and comfortable. Give your pets the home they truly deserve. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size