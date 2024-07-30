Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Small Animal Cage, Rabbit Guinea Pig Hutch, Pet Playhouse, Blue
image 1 of PawHut Small Animal Cage, Rabbit Guinea Pig Hutch, Pet Playhouse, Blueimage 2 of PawHut Small Animal Cage, Rabbit Guinea Pig Hutch, Pet Playhouse, Blueimage 3 of PawHut Small Animal Cage, Rabbit Guinea Pig Hutch, Pet Playhouse, Blueimage 4 of PawHut Small Animal Cage, Rabbit Guinea Pig Hutch, Pet Playhouse, Blueimage 5 of PawHut Small Animal Cage, Rabbit Guinea Pig Hutch, Pet Playhouse, Blue

PawHut Small Animal Cage, Rabbit Guinea Pig Hutch, Pet Playhouse, Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£49.99

£49.99/each

PawHut Small Animal Cage, Rabbit Guinea Pig Hutch, Pet Playhouse, Blue
Watch pets thrive in this PawHut cage-a wonderful home for small animals. A colourful safe haven, it's made with a cosy living area, protected by metal wire caging, keeping them safely inside and allowing air to flow through. Inside features a small platform with a food bowl, a water bottle, a ramp and a hay feeder, providing everything they need. Plus, there's a deep base, which collects dirt and debris, keeping their space clean and comfortable. Give your pets the home they truly deserve.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size
Cosy living space: For minks, chinchillas, guinea pigs, with platform, feeder, water bottle, dish.Easy to clean: Deep bottom tray collects waste, easy to remove.53H x 99L x 52Wcm. For small pets. Assembly.

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here