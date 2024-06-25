Outsunny 2000W Patio Electric Hanging Ceiling Heater Halogen Remote

Let being cold outdoors be a thing of the past with this hanging patio heater from HOMCOM. It is crafted into a stylish rounded square design to ensure you will love having it as part of your home. Inside four halogen bulbs are placed, with the temperature easily adjusting between 800W, 1200W and 2000W to allow you to be in control of the heat, as well as a light which can be used remotely if you do not require the heat. The ideal solution for the colder temperatures.