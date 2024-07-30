PawHut Dog Sofa Pet Couch w/ Removable Backrest Cushion Washable Cover - Pink

Treat your furry friend to the luxurious comfort of the PawHut dog sofa! With a cushioned pad featuring a removable and washable cover, this dog couch ensures easy upkeep. The detachable metal feet and backrest allow for simple storage, while the plush Dutch velvet touch offers a cosy spot for small to medium-sized dogs to unwind in style.