Pawhut 2-Tier Wooden Rabbit Bunny Guinea Pig Hutch Small Pet House Ramp Outdoor

Create the perfect outdoor environment for your rabbit and other small pets they love for years, thanks to this indoor guinea pig cage from PawHut. It's formed of two parts: the main house and a run area, giving them the best of both worlds. It's finished with a tall metal fence for the run, keeping them safe whilst they go outside enjoying the fresh air. There is no tray on the bottom. If the rabbit lives, it is recommended to put it on flat ground or add a bottom tray. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size