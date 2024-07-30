Outsunny Adjustable Infrared Halogen Ceiling Mounted Light Heater

The Outsunny hanging patio heater is an ideal addition to your indoor or outdoor space, providing both light and heat to the area. Hanging this electric patio heater with included chain will help to keep you comfortable as you work or enjoy your outdoor space. The warmth of the outdoor electric heater can be spread precisely where you want with added 2 power heating modes of 1000w and 2500w. Lightweight, easy to carry or change locations.