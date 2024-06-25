Outsunny 1500W Electric Halogen Heater Garden Warmer Wall Mount Remote

The 1500W outdoor electric heater from Outsunny gives cosy warmth and glorious lights to support your outdoor activities in cool evenings. The hanging patio heater can be installed on the ceiling with cables or be mounted on a wall using the wall bracket supplied. Ideal to use in various locations and can be switched on or off with the remote. The heater is IP66 rated for being used indoors or outdoors, making it fantastic additions for BBQ's Parties or entertaining any outdoor activities.