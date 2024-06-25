Outsunny 3ft Aluminium Picnic Table w/Side Desktop BBQ Party Portable

Ensure you have the perfect dining spot every time during your camping trips, picnics, festivals and other outdoors with this wonderful table from Outsunny. Foldable in design for easy portability, as well as adjustable to two different heights, it is made using an aluminium frame with four legs, making it lightweight, suitable for outdoor use and reliable, handling a weight up to 30kg – great for eating with your family and friends. With a main tabletop, which is covered an oak coloured MDF top for easy maintenance, it is finished with a small pull-out side table to provide extra holding/dining room if required. Folds into itself – no carry bag case required.