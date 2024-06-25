Marketplace.
HOMCOM 3 Litre Deep Fat Fryer with Adjustable Temperature, 60min Timer

HOMCOM 3 Litre Deep Fat Fryer with Adjustable Temperature, 60min Timer
Delicious fried foods, in the familiarity of your own space. This HOMCOM 3L deep fryer is here to transform chips, chicken, doughnuts, tofu (+ much more) into crispy perfection. Powerful 2000W power, it heats up quickly so you don't have to wait long. Adjust the temperature between 150 degrees and 190 degrees for better control. The timer on this deep fat fryer means you can set it run to a required time for safety. Basket included, with cool-touch handle. Cut-off protection if fryer overheats.
2000W power for speedy preheating;3l oil1kg food capacityfor large portions;Adjustable temperature and timer;

