HOMCOM 30L Mini Oven with Adjustable Temperature, 60 Min Timer

Cooking hot meals doesn't have to be confined to the usual kitchen spot. Get this HOMCOM mini oven - its compact and portable design means you can use it practically anywhere you like. The 30L capacity is generous: holds approx. 8x bread slices - enough for a one-person meal. Adjust the temperature between 60-230℃, with the choice to use the upper grill or lower grill individually - or together. Small over also has handy 60 minute timer.