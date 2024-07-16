Outsunny Aluminum Camping Table Folding Table Picnic Table, Silver

Bring cool innovation into your everyday outdoor life and special trips - choose this fold up table from Outsunny. The design combines a small folding table with a mesh storage bag underneath - meaning you can dine and keep everything you need to be stored right underneath. The bag can also be used as a temporary bin, preventing rubbish build-up when you're camping. To complete this clever piece, it comes with a detachable aluminium table-top which rolls up for compact storage.