Outsunny 2 Person Garden Bench Wooden Outdoor Furniture with Armrest

Bring understated beauty into your garden and beyond, with this Outsunny bench. Made from fir wood, it is crafted into a spacious two-seater design, ensuring there is plenty of room to sit with company. The slatted back and seat prevents water building up, with a tall back and fixed armrests for support. Finished with a lick of protective varnish. Enhanced comfort? Choose an Outsunny cushioned seat.